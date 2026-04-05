Idols of Ash
A downloadable game for Windows and Linux
|Updated
|2 hours ago
|Published
|3 days ago
|Status
|Released
|Platforms
|Windows, Linux
|Rating
|Author
|Leafy Games
|Genre
|Adventure
|Made with
|Godot
|Tags
|3D, Atmospheric, Dark Fantasy, Difficult, First-Person, Horror, No AI, Short, Singleplayer
|Average session
|About a half-hour
|Languages
|English
|Inputs
|Keyboard, Mouse, Gamepad (any)
|Content
|No generative AI was used
Download
Click download now to get access to the following files:
IdolsOfAsh_v1_13.zip 117 MB
IdolsOfAsh_v1_13_LINUX.tar.xz 94 MB
Development log
- Version 1.132 hours ago
- Version 1.121 day ago
- Version 1.11 (hotfix)1 day ago
- Version 1.11 day ago
Comments
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this nice
Fantastic game! Beat the challenge mode on stream and enjoyed every second of it! Would love if the games story was expanded on and maybe even another game!
I'm porting it to my android via gamenative right now so i can play it at work.
gonna stream it tomorrow. or atleast record gameplay. It's so fun dude.
This is a winner!
Very good game!
REALLY good game
Awesome Game, good mechanics, very fun
found this on a random x post, was super fun to play !! too scared to play nightmare mode tho but this was an awesome experience !!
I saw your video about the game on Instagram, i thought to my self "eh i could pass an hour or two playing this" (after 4-5 straight hours of playing later i am writing this review)
the normal mode what a lot of fun but it was really easy, so when it said "nightmare mode unlocked" i was really glad, so i shut off the lights and played, but it really wasn't that much harder and i pretty much speedrun the thing.
but then the first kiln was unlocked, I first thought "is it just going to be more centipedes?" and i was right about the centipedes, but it was hell of a lot more.
it was the most intense gameplay I've had in a very long time, my hands were sweaty, the centipedes were horrifying the closer they got, i found better ways to traverse and i saw the end multiple times, but every time i got close i didn't make it.
I am going to try again tomorrow, but this truly was an amazing experience and i am really glad i found this gem.
TLDR: amazing game with amazing mechanics that can get you hooked (pun not intended) for a very long time. (also add speedrun mode)
First Kiln Mode is wild. Idk how far down I've gone but I still haven't beat it lmfao.
Definitely getting a dono, I've spent hours in this game already.
You deserve recognition for this work
Elegant in its simplicity and excellent in its execution. Thank you.
i think it's a really nice game. we can know where the dev want to go but i think it can be more improved. thanks for the dev to make this game, i have fun to play it ^^ (sorry if i write bad, i try my best to make stences on my own)
i cant, im too scared to finish this, i havent even left the beginning
absolutely phenomenal game, I just want more and more, the gameplay is just that good. The grapple is one of the best I've ever used in a game and the centipede is genuinely horrifying.
Probably one of the scariest experiences in any game is when that thing is close to you
fantastic! please make more I BEG
had a blast with this game. It was simple but really fun. Hoping you guys add more and would love to see a steam release one day
guys help me, for some reason the game shows the main menu but when I press start its just the HUD in upper left but with nothing else on the screen, its all just black.
I can open the settings, change resolution, gamma, and everything else but still cant see anything
We've been looking into this issue and we may have found a solution! You should be able to download the new version of the game from itch (version 1.13) and it might help with the black screen issue!
If you continue to have the issue, please let us know!
Very cool
game is good, tho it's small really, took me less than 20 minutes to get to the end, hope you'll post it on steam someday and steam workshop will thrive again with that game. Seriously tho, either make it longer, or make more content to it, or let the community handle it, because this game is good, and with help of others it can be even better
did you do hardcore as well? because theres stuff after hardcore
Played through everything 1.12 has to offer and there are a lot of goods in here, although there are some bads too.
Starting from good; centipede is scary as fuck on all stages of gameplay. At first, its moving animation and model are incredible. But as any other scary monster, you get used to the design. What I couldn't get over is sounds that centipede makes. They aren't particulary scary, just really uncomfortable to hear, which is great. First time I heard them, it motivated me to not get anywhere close to it. Good job. Secondly, tower designs are fine. There are multiple paths you can take, which is incredibly good for the gameplay and allows to not get stuck on the same place for too long. Thirdly, textures, effects and other animations are good, style is solid.
Now the bad; In the first kiln mode centipede that crawls out of the hole near the start of the level always spawn on the same side of the wall. Would be perfect if it had spawn ring instead of spawn point.
For me thats it.
Had a blast playing this! The vibe is stunning! Reminds Dark Souls 1, very simple and addictive. Thank you for this experience, I'll send you 50$. Please push this idea forward and deeper!!!
Some features I'd love to see:
-Shorter distance fall damage (more realistic)
-Stamina (not being able to hold on the rope indefinitely)
-few other enemies (or maybe not, IDK I love the Idea of being chased by a single apex predator too, it's very stressful and fun)
-surface types? (Mud=slow and slippery, Ice, fire, poison, stuff like that)
The shorter distance fall damage and stamina would make the game more cumbersome. If you had time to figure out the optimal path, then maybe, but you don't as you're being constantly chased. All those leaps of faith you perform in desperation would be impossible, and they are what really creates a unique experience.
I agree that on the current state with the level design it's best the way it is. But having new maps with theses constraint in mind would be interesting to test.
Unironically one of the best grappling hooks in recent memory. Fun and tense experience that doesn't overstay it's welcome, though it could have been longer and I would have been ok with that. Would love to see a similar idea and vibes be revisited and expanded upon in the future.
Best of luck to the devs :)
Honestly thought I'd play for a bit, get stuck, and put it down; I'm not too good at these games and I have a small thing about being chased; but, it was a great game that I actually got through.
The centipede was a good enough threat to actually get me moving, but slow enough to not just constantly be in the way, though, sometimes it would just disappear and be too far behind if you respawned. The parkour was doable and fun, especially with the hook mechanic. Fall damage was fair.
Very good game. I hope the devs do well.
A fun, tense and touching experience. I love grapple hooks in games and I believe this game has one of the best implementations of the mechanic. I loved experimenting with how it worked, what I could and couldn't get away with; and while being pursued by the monster, it felt great to safely land the odd Hail Mary throw after taking a risky jump. I won't go into spoilers but I felt the story was conveyed very well considering how short the game was, I finished game feeling moved.
Genuinely one of my favourite experiences I've had playing a game on this platform. I hope to see more of what this team has to offer in the future!
Just finished the game it's great. Fresh idea and really captivating. 10/10.
Any reason when i try to download it says "no compatible downloads"?
https://itch.io/t/3848455/why-no-compatible-downloads-were-found
First Kiln mode is sweeeeet
so awesome. mechanics are incredible, navigation is simultaneously exhilarating and mortifying. I felt my soul leave my body a few times. I just beat nightmare and I know the speedruns are gonna be CRAZY for this. 10/10
My only complaint is that it is too short
there is a secret second map, beat normal, then beat nightmare to unlock it
Fantastic premise and execution. I would love to see this expanded upon, or at the very least this mechanic and vibe added to a compatible project. Chefs kiss. The cherry on top is that this runs very well on very low end hardware. I have always believed that is huge for engagement.
EDIT: the fact that this runs on my shitty laptop is the only reason i was able to experience this.
great game. would love to see more
very fun game and the concept is really nice but the centerpide stopped following me 1/4 of the way in i don't know if that's intended
Finished First Kiln. There absolutely is potential for something bigger here, so please expand on this.
You should add a speedrun mode to First Kiln at least.
A very satisfying game, short and enjoyable. I downloaded it for free and after playing it, I decided to pay, it's definitely worth the price.
Nice game that weaves pixel and game when you descend to the bottom.
I really loved this game. And I wanted even more, but then I thought, would it be Idols of Ashes if it had more?
operagx is telling me your download for 1.12 has a virus in it, so you should probably look into that >.>
thanks for letting us know, it's almost certainly a false positive since we use a custom build of Godot that it doesn't recognize yet, should resolve itself once their database is updated!
Finally, some giant centipede representation.😎
Found it through YouTube shorts and gotta say its really great.