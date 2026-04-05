A downloadable game for Windows and Linux

Download or claim
On Sale!
100% Off
$3.00 $0.00 USD or more

Descend thousands of meters into a dark and ancient place.
You are being hunted.





Content warnings: disturbing imagery, mild strobing effects, themes of illness and suicide
More information
Updated 2 hours ago
Published 3 days ago
StatusReleased
PlatformsWindows, Linux
Rating
Rated 4.9 out of 5 stars
(89 total ratings)
AuthorLeafy Games
GenreAdventure
Made withGodot
Tags3D, Atmospheric, Dark Fantasy, Difficult, First-Person, Horror, No AI, Short, Singleplayer
Average sessionAbout a half-hour
LanguagesEnglish
InputsKeyboard, Mouse, Gamepad (any)
ContentNo generative AI was used

Download

Download or claim
On Sale!
100% Off
$3.00 $0.00 USD or more

Click download now to get access to the following files:

IdolsOfAsh_v1_13.zip 117 MB
IdolsOfAsh_v1_13_LINUX.tar.xz 94 MB

Development log

Comments

Log in with itch.io to leave a comment.

Viewing most recent comments 1 to 40 of 117 · Next page · Last page
BananaBread#1st44 seconds ago

this nice

Reply
Rockonater1 minute ago

Fantastic game! Beat the challenge mode on stream and enjoyed every second of it! Would love if the games story was expanded on and maybe even another game!

Reply
Silence Inbound10 minutes ago

I'm porting it to my android via gamenative right now so i can play it at work. 

gonna stream it tomorrow. or atleast record gameplay. It's so fun dude.

Reply
spazbomb14 minutes ago

This is a winner!

Reply
reecegscorner@gmail.com26 minutes ago

Very good game!

Reply
deetz530 minutes ago

REALLY good game

Reply
Lautaro E. Monjo36 minutes ago

Awesome Game, good mechanics, very fun

Reply
uroborei40 minutes ago

found this on a random x post, was super fun to play !! too scared to play nightmare mode tho but this was an awesome experience !!

Reply
ori002249 minutes ago

I saw your video about the game on Instagram, i thought to my self "eh i could pass an hour or two playing this" (after 4-5 straight hours of playing later i am writing this review)

the normal mode what a lot of fun but it was really easy, so when it said "nightmare mode unlocked" i was really glad, so i shut off the lights and played, but it really wasn't that much harder and i pretty much speedrun the thing.

but then the first kiln was unlocked, I first thought "is it just going to be more centipedes?" and i was right about the centipedes, but it was hell of a lot more.

it was the most intense gameplay I've had in a very long time, my hands were sweaty, the centipedes were horrifying the closer they got, i found better ways to traverse and i saw the end multiple times, but every time i got close i didn't make it.

I am going to try again tomorrow, but this truly was an amazing experience and i am really glad i found this gem.

TLDR: amazing game with amazing mechanics that can get you hooked (pun not intended) for a very long time. (also add speedrun mode)

Reply
Neetkit51 minutes ago

First Kiln Mode is wild. Idk how far down I've gone but I still haven't beat it lmfao.

Definitely getting a dono, I've spent hours in this game already.

Reply
Arrivedercii1 hour ago

You deserve recognition for this work

Reply
Mewd1 hour ago

Elegant in its simplicity and excellent in its execution. Thank you. 

Reply
Kiri-gouter1 hour ago (2 edits) (+1)

i think it's a really nice game. we can know where the dev want to go but i think it can be more improved. thanks for the dev to make this game, i have fun to play it ^^ (sorry if i write bad, i try my best to make stences on my own)

Reply
Canela2 hours ago

i cant, im too scared to finish this, i havent even left the beginning

Reply
GeorgeDOTexe2 hours ago

absolutely phenomenal game, I just want more and more, the gameplay is just that good. The grapple is one of the best I've ever used in a game and the centipede is genuinely horrifying.

Probably one of the scariest experiences in any game is when that thing is close to you

fantastic! please make more I BEG

Reply
LinkOfLegends862 hours ago

had a blast with this game. It was simple but really fun. Hoping you guys add more and would love to see a steam release one day

Reply
aipimfritow72 hours ago

guys help me, for some reason the game shows the main menu but when I press start its just the HUD in upper left but with nothing else on the screen, its all just black.
I can open the settings, change resolution, gamma, and everything else but still cant see anything

Reply
Leafy Games2 hours ago

We've been looking into this issue and we may have found a solution! You should be able to download the new version of the game from itch (version 1.13) and it might help with the black screen issue!

If you continue to have the issue, please let us know!

Reply
mrbanana55392 hours ago

Very cool

Reply
Rendbenn3 hours ago(+2)

game is good, tho it's small really, took me less than 20 minutes to get to the end, hope you'll post it on steam someday and steam workshop will thrive again with that game. Seriously tho, either make it longer, or make more content to it, or let the community handle it, because this game is good, and with help of others it can be even better

Reply
GeorgeDOTexe2 hours ago

did you do hardcore as well? because theres stuff after hardcore

Reply
Archinaxi3 hours ago(+1)

Played through everything 1.12 has to offer and there are a lot of goods in here, although there are some bads too.
Starting from good; centipede is scary as fuck on all stages of gameplay. At first, its moving animation and model are incredible. But as any other scary monster, you get used to the design. What I couldn't get over is sounds that centipede makes. They aren't particulary scary, just really uncomfortable to hear, which is great. First time I heard them, it motivated me to not get anywhere close to it. Good job. Secondly, tower designs are fine. There are multiple paths you can take, which is incredibly good for the gameplay and allows to not get stuck on the same place for too long. Thirdly, textures, effects and other animations are good, style is solid.

Now the bad; In the first kiln mode centipede that crawls out of the hole near the start of the level always spawn on the same side of the wall. Would be perfect if it had spawn ring instead of spawn point.

For me thats it.

Reply
overdowze3 hours ago

Had a blast playing this! The vibe is stunning! Reminds Dark Souls 1, very simple and addictive. Thank you for this experience, I'll send you 50$. Please push this idea forward and deeper!!!

Some features I'd love to see:

-Shorter distance fall damage (more realistic)

-Stamina (not being able to hold on the rope indefinitely)

-few other enemies (or maybe not, IDK I love the Idea of being chased by a single apex predator too, it's very stressful and fun) 

-surface types? (Mud=slow and slippery, Ice, fire, poison, stuff like that)

Reply
Blattdorf3 hours ago(+1)

The shorter distance fall damage and stamina would make the game more cumbersome. If you had time to figure out the optimal path, then maybe, but you don't as you're being constantly chased. All those leaps of faith you perform in desperation would be impossible, and they are what really creates a unique experience.

Reply
overdowze3 hours ago

I agree that on the current state with the level design it's best the way it is. But having new maps with theses constraint in mind would be interesting to test. 

Reply
TheOneTrueCin3 hours ago

Unironically one of the best grappling hooks in recent memory. Fun and tense experience that doesn't overstay it's welcome,  though it could have been longer and I would have been ok with that. Would love to see a similar idea and vibes be revisited and expanded upon in the future. 

Best of luck to the devs :)

Reply
Geoffrey Klien3 hours ago

Honestly thought I'd play for a bit, get stuck, and put it down; I'm not too good at these games and I have a small thing about being chased; but, it was a great game that I actually got through.
The centipede was a good enough threat to actually get me moving, but slow enough to not just constantly be in the way, though, sometimes it would just disappear and be too far behind if you respawned. The parkour was doable and fun, especially with the hook mechanic. Fall damage was fair.

Very good game. I hope the devs do well.

Reply
Drewmanoid3 hours ago

A fun, tense and touching experience. I love grapple hooks in games and I believe this game has one of the best implementations of the mechanic. I loved experimenting with how it worked, what I could and couldn't get away with; and while being pursued by the monster, it felt great to safely land the odd Hail Mary throw after taking a risky jump. I won't go into spoilers but I felt the story was conveyed very well considering how short the game was, I finished game feeling moved. 

Genuinely one of my favourite experiences I've had playing a game on this platform. I hope to see more of what this team has to offer in the future!

Reply
GOBApro4 hours ago

Just finished the game it's great. Fresh idea and really captivating. 10/10.

Reply
ToxicPretender4 hours ago

Any reason when i try to download it says "no compatible downloads"?

Reply
alwaysintheroom4 hours ago

https://itch.io/t/3848455/why-no-compatible-downloads-were-found

Reply
skjolbir4 hours ago(+1)

First Kiln mode is sweeeeet

Reply
dukko994 hours ago(+1)

so awesome. mechanics are incredible, navigation is simultaneously exhilarating and mortifying. I felt my soul leave my body a few times. I just beat nightmare and I know the speedruns are gonna be CRAZY for this. 10/10

Reply
Hydraxxon5 hours ago

My only complaint is that it is too short

Reply
skjolbir4 hours ago(+2)

there is a secret second map, beat normal, then beat nightmare to unlock it

Reply
cjanger5 hours ago (1 edit) (-1)

Fantastic premise and execution. I would love to see this expanded upon, or at the very least this mechanic and vibe added to a compatible project. Chefs kiss. The cherry on top is that this runs very well on very low end hardware. I have always believed that is huge for engagement. 


EDIT: the fact that this runs on my shitty laptop is the only reason i was able to experience this.

Reply
Kurastushitagi5 hours ago

great game. would love to see more

Reply
IvanGrosso6 hours ago

very fun game and the concept is really nice but the centerpide stopped following me 1/4 of the way in i don't know if that's intended

Reply
Blattdorf6 hours ago

Finished First Kiln. There absolutely is potential for something bigger here, so please expand on this.

You should add a speedrun mode to First Kiln at least.

Reply
boykamil7 hours ago(+1)

A very satisfying game, short and enjoyable. I downloaded it for free and after playing it, I decided to pay, it's definitely worth the price.

Reply
vdragi7 hours ago

Nice game that weaves pixel and game when you descend to the bottom.

Reply
Magiuster7 hours ago(+1)

I really loved this game. And I wanted even more, but then I thought, would it be Idols of Ashes if it had more? 

Reply
FlyWhyt7 hours ago

operagx is telling me your download for 1.12 has a virus in it, so you should probably look into that >.>

Reply
Leafy Games6 hours ago

thanks for letting us know, it's almost certainly a false positive since we use a custom build of Godot that it doesn't recognize yet, should resolve itself once their database is updated!

Reply
PowerNana7 hours ago(+1)

Idols of Ash – You Can Only Climb Down… While a Giant Centipede Hunts You
Reply
edd7 hours ago(+2)

Finally, some giant centipede representation.😎

Reply
Frog_In_A_Forklift7 hours ago

Found it through YouTube shorts and gotta say its really great.

Reply
Viewing most recent comments 1 to 40 of 117 · Next page · Last page